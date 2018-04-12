Tacos, strawberries, Selena birthday celebrations take place all over town this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - It is the week before Fiesta, but no worries: There is still plenty to do around town.

Poteet Strawberry Festival: This yearly festival is a favorite for many, and there is plenty of entertainment for the entire family. Also, this year at the festival, there will be the opportunity to qualify for the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. The qualifying round will take place Saturday at 2 p.m.

Nick Swardson: Comedian and actor Nick Swardson will be in town on Saturday. His stand-up show will take place at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are still available.

Taco Fest: This is the first year for this event, which will feature over 30 taco vendors and over 20 music acts. It will take place at La Villita Saturday starting at noon. Festival tickets range from $15 to $75.

Fiesta De La Flor: While the festival is not in San Antonio, many make the trip to Corpus Christi to celebrate the late queen of tejano music. This event takes place both Friday and Saturday. There are tickets still available for both days of the festival.

Selena Tribute Party: Monday is the birthday of Selena, and many places across town are celebrating, including Groove House. This tribute party will feature all of Selena's music, a lookalike contest and the original low rider from the movie. This party is Friday night and starts at 9 p.m.

"Selena" Movie: Santikos and Alamo Drafthouse theaters are bringing the movie "Selena" back. All weekend long at the Drafthouse, you can watch the movie and participate in karaoke and trivia. Four Santikos theaters will be showing the movie Monday, Selena's birthday. Those showings will start at 7 p.m.

