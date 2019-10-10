Video captures paranormal activity at hotel in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - The Magnolia Hotel in Seguin has caught another amazing display of potential paranormal activity on camera.

A black mist can be seen on the video entering one of the rooms, followed by a white vortex.

The supposed phenomenon occurred in what is known as the Campbell room, named after James Campbell, one of the original Texas Rangers.

Originally built as a log cabin in 1840, the Magnolia Hotel has quite an interesting history.

The original cabin was turned into a three-room hotel in 1844, and an Indian raid shelter was added around this time as well.

Many guests checked into the hotel throughout the years, but some never left, including infamous Texas serial killer Wilhelm Faust, according to believers.

Photos of what some say are spirits and stories of apparitions are common at the Magnolia Hotel.

The hotel has been featured on the Travel Channel, PBS, Investigation Discovery, Ghost Adventures and more.

The video was captured while conducting a public investigation at the Magnolia Hotel during the early hours of August 5, 2017.

