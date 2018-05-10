Weekend Wrap: Haunted pub crawl, Ada Vox performs, indoor playground opening

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta is over, Commemorative Week is over, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything to do this weekend.

Here's a list of events.

Disney In Concert: Pirates of the Caribbean - The San Antonio Symphony will be performing the movie's music while the film is show. There is a show Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are still available.

Haunted Pub Crawl - This tour is given both Friday and Saturday night by nightlyspirits.com. The tour will take you to the most-haunted bars and hotels in the downtown area. It starts at 8:30 p.m., and it is $25 per person.

Ada Vox - The "American Idol" singing sensation is back home for a free show Saturday night at The Queendom. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam - The country music legend and actor will be at Whitewater Amphitheater Saturday night. He will be joined by Two Tons of Steel and Kevin Fowler. There are still general admission tickets available. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Hang Indoor Playground - This giant 7,600-square-foot playground will have its grand opening Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Play passes will be available for $15 and will include unlimited play in all areas.

Mother's Day at the Pearl - Sunday is Mother's Day and there is plenty of activities going on at the Pearl that mom would enjoy. The Bottling Department will be giving away free flowers to mothers, and there are brunch specials at many of the restaurants throughout the area.

