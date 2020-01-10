Are these trending San Antonio restaurants on your radar?

Food trends come and go. So, how can you tell which tastes are trending at this very moment?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp and SafeGraph, a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to analyze which eateries have been getting extra attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we first looked at San Antonio businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers, compared to past performance. Then, we analyzed foot traffic data from SafeGraph to validate the trends.

Read on to see which outposts are on a hot streak, right now.

The Good Kind

Photo: The Good Kind/Yelp

Open since 2016, this well-established caterer and traditional American cafe is trending, in comparison to other businesses categorized as "American (Traditional)" on Yelp.

Citywide, traditional American eateries saw a median 2.1% increase in new reviews over the past month, but The Good Kind saw a 2.4% increase, maintaining a healthy four-star rating throughout. In regards to foot traffic, the number of visitors to The Good Kind more than tripled over the past month, according to SafeGraph data.

It's not the only trending outlier in the traditional American category: Pluckers Wing Bar has seen a 16.4% increase in reviews.

Located at 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6, Suite 6103, in Tobin Hill, The Good Kind specializes in fresh, health-conscious comfort foods made from responsibly sourced seasonal ingredients, offering meals for dine-in, take-out and delivery. Notable dishes to try here include the avocado toast, turkey and cheddar panini sandwich, garden salad bowl and veggie burger.

The Good Kind is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday. According to SafeGraph, it usually gets busy at 1 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Fridays, so go on Thursdays if you want to avoid the rush.

Mi Familia De Mi Tierra

Photo: Vanessa V./Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Forest Crest's Mi Familia De Mi Tierra, the popular cocktail bar and Mexican cantina is a hot topic, according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as "Mexican" on Yelp saw a median 1.9% increase in new reviews over the past month, Mi Familia De Mi Tierra appeared on Yelp relatively recently. Many new businesses struggle to gain reviews, but it has seen a surge of interest.

There's even more trending on San Antonio's Mexican cuisine scene: Uberrito Fresh Mex has seen a 40% increase in reviews, while Adelita Tamales & Tortilla Factory and Mi Tierra Cafe & Bakery have seen 8.3 and 1.1% increases, respectively.

Open at 18403 I-10 West, Mi Familia De Mi Tierra offers a vast all-day breakfast menu with items like huevos rancheros, Mexico City-style chilaquiles, barbacoa and tamales, pancakes, scrambled eggs with chorizo and a selection of coffee beverages.

Mi Familia De Mi Tierra is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Ida Claire

Photo: Jazel M./Yelp

Ida Claire is also making waves. Open at 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, the popular Southern breakfast and brunch diner has seen a 40.9% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.9% for all businesses tagged "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp.

There's more than one hot spot trending in San Antonio's breakfast and brunch category: IHOP has seen a 16.4% increase in reviews, and Snooze, an A.M. Eatery and Bakery Lorraine have seen 8.5 and 1.2% increases, respectively.

As noted on its Yelp page, Ida Claire is known for its brunch and Southern-influenced cuisine, serving plates such as chicken and waffles, assorted biscuit sandwiches and drinks like mint juleps. Over the past month, it's maintained a superior 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.

Ida Claire is open from 7 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.–1 a.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.–1 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Fig Tree Restaurant

Photo: Alex M./Yelp

Downtown San Antonio's Fig Tree Restaurant is the city's buzziest New American outlet by the numbers.

The New American and French bistro, which opened at 515 Villita St. in 1971, increased its new review count by 1.1% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.3% for the Yelp category "American (New)." According to SafeGraph foot traffic data, Fig Tree Restaurant saw visits almost double over the past month.

It's not the only trending outlier in the New American category: Twin Peaks has seen a 5% increase in reviews, and Clementine has seen a 2.5% bump.

Per its Yelp page, the family-operated Fig Tree Restaurant serves fare such as steaks, seafood and pasta in a historical setting along the San Antonio Riverwalk.

Fig Tree Restaurant is open from 6–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 6–10:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.) According to SafeGraph, it usually gets busy at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., and on Saturdays and Fridays. If you’re planning your visit, you may want to try its slower periods on Thursdays.

