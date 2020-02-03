List: SA’s Magnolia Pancake Haus is Texas’ most popular breakfast spot

SAN ANTONIO – At Magnolia Pancake Haus, the wait for omelets, hashbrowns and, of course, pancakes, is worth it, according to a new list.

The restaurant’s Embassy Oaks location was named the most popular breakfast spot in Texas by Stacker on Wednesday.

Stacker, a website that analyzes data for a variety of subjects, compiled its list based on information from Foursquare, which looks at ratings, check-ins, category matches, tips and photo trends.

Bacon pancakes, banana nut waffles, smoked turkey hashbrowns, bananas foster pancakes and vegetarian and vegan options were touted as reasons customers make it a dining destination.

“Regardless of the rating or popularity, some breakfast institutions included in this list have large cult followings and are definitely worth the long wait," Stacker writes.

The restaurant has a 9 out of 10 rating on Foursquare, with 565 total ratings.

Foursquare ranks Magnolia Pancake Haus’ other location at 10333 Huebner Road in the Medical Center is ranked at No. 2 for breakfast spots in San Antonio.

A third location in Cibolo is expected to open in August.