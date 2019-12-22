The Magnolia Pancake Haus opening third location in Cibolo

Delicious news for Magnolians in Guadalupe County.

The Magnolia Pancake Haus, known for “the world’s best buttermilk pancakes,” is expanding to Cibolo, according to a Facebook post.

Well Magnolians... we decided to give y’all an early Christmas present this year! It may just look like some bare land... Posted by The Magnolia Pancake Haus on Friday, December 20, 2019

That’s a flipping awesome Christmas gift.

The new location is expected to be ready in August 2020.

