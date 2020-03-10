Check out San Antonio's 3 best inexpensive food trucks

Wondering where the finest food trucks are near you that don't cost a fortune?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent affordable food trucks in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture without breaking the bank.

1. Theory Coffee Company

Photo: Chris F./Yelp

First on the list is Oak Park-Northwood's Theory Coffee Company, situated at 2347 Nacogdoches Road. With five stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which offers coffee, tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

"Theory Coffee Company is a family-owned and operated specialty coffee trailer, serving up some of the finest the city can offer," touts the history section of the business' Yelp profile. "You’ll find the owner, Mark Vollmer, behind the bar on a daily, making drinks, chatting it up with the regular customers and serving up the good stuff."

Concerning signature items, "We proudly serve a locally roasted coffee out of Round Rock, Texas," as stated on Yelp in the section pertaining to specialties.

2. Mila Coffee

Photo: Sathy T./Yelp

Mila Coffee, settled at 2202 Broadway, is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the economical food truck, which specializes in coffee and tea, five stars out of 94 reviews.

Yelper Sydney B., who reviewed Mila Coffee on Jan. 11, wrote, "Quite honestly the best coffee and service you will find anywhere in San Antonio. Every time I'm in town, I make time to pick up some coffee from this truck. You can't order anything you won't enjoy from them."

Alyssa H. noted, "Prices are reasonable, and my oat milk latte was delicious. Friendly staff and quick service."

3. Taquitos Mexico

Photo: Jorge H./Yelp

Finally, Taquitos Mexico, a food truck that serves tacos and more, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with five stars out of 34 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7491 Grissom Road to give it a try for yourself.

Yelper Dario G., who reviewed Taquitos Mexico on Jan. 5, wrote, "You can't beat the price and flavor. Absolutely hits the spot. The asada tacos are a must."

And Moe L. added, "If [you want] inexpensive yet delicious food, this food truck will not disappoint. They take cash and card, which is awesome, with no minimum purchase required."

