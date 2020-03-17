San Antonio's 3 top spots for cheap burgers

Got a hankering for burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger hot spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Burger Boy

Photo: LA W./Yelp

Topping the list is Burger Boy. Located at 2323 N. St. Marys St. in Tobin Hill, the spot to score burgers and more is the highest-rated cheap burger spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 365 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jana C., who reviewed Burger Boy on Feb. 12, wrote, "This place gives me so much nostalgia. The burger tastes the way burgers used to taste in the pre-processed and chemical era of food. The flavor is excellent, and the ingredients are fresh."

Patrick W. wrote, "Their burgers are not production line-type edibles. They're fresh made, and quickly I might add. Very tasty and juicy and complemented with crunchy crinkle-cut fries... my favorite!"

2. Danny Boy's Hamburgers

Photo: delia c./Yelp

Next up is Los Angeles Heights - Keystone's Danny Boy's Hamburgers, situated at 1537 W. Summit Ave. With five stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score burgers has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Yelper Mando R., who reviewed Danny Boy's Hamburgers on March 4, wrote, "Takes time but patience is the key for a perfect delicious burger! Got the double meat with cheese and bacon, one of the best burgers I've had, hands down."

And Paulette E. wrote, "This place did not disappoint! We ordered the double meat with cheese and bacon for him and for me the same but bunless. ... Owner is very friendly and talkative. We will definitely return."

3. The Shack

Photo: yeni l./Yelp

Check out The Shack, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 173 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the spot to score hot dogs and burgers by heading over to 7431 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 115.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about The Shack.

"The Shack first started serving up meals inside a gas station in 2014, and when we outgrew our space, we moved the same great menu and customer service to our current location," per the history section of its Yelp profile.

Concerning signature items, "At The Shack, we're all about bringing your favorite treats to the table every day from juicy burgers to frito pie," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "After all, when you're out and about, sometimes there's nothing better than taking a break to enjoy some comfort food!"

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.