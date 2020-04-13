San Antonio's 4 favorite spots for low-priced shaved ice

Need more shaved ice in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable shaved ice outlets in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More

Photo: Jeffrey K./Yelp

Topping the list is Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More. Located at 1118 W. Hildebrand Ave., Suite 101, in Beacon Hill, the spot to score shaved ice and more is the highest-rated affordable shaved ice spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp.

If you're looking for more, we found these details about Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More.

On Yelp in the section explaining specialties, the spot lists "mangonadas, fruit cups, corn in a cup, natural fruit shaved ice (Italian ice), ice cream, milk shakes, aguas frescas, snow cones, strawberries with cream, banana split, nachos, changos, conchitas, tostitos, smoothies, rusas and much more."

2. The Original Ice Factory

Photo: The Original Ice Factory/Yelp

The Original Ice Factory, located at 6915 Bandera Road, Suite 104, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly spot to score shaved ice, ice cream and frozen yogurt and doughnuts 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews.

As to what the business is known for, "We serve our delicious Italian ice, our famous if latti, shaved ice, slushees, smoothies, soft serve custard [and] mini donuts," it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. Aloha Shaved Ice Fruit Cups And More

Photo: Aloha Shaved Ice Fruit Cups And More/Yelp

Aloha Shaved Ice Fruit Cups And More, a spot to score shaved ice and ice cream and frozen yogurt, is another much-loved, cheap go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 73 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11761 Blanco Road to see for yourself.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about Aloha Shaved Ice Fruit Cups And More.

"Aloha Shaved Ice is a comfortable and relaxing place to have all your snack needs met!" it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "We are proud of being voted No.1 mangonada in San Antonio in 2016 and 2017!"

4. Señor Snow

Photo: Señor Snow/Yelp

Over in Tanglewood, check out Señor Snow, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Mexican spot, which offers shaved ice and ice cream and frozen yogurt, by heading over to 6563 Babcock Road, Suite 115.

The site has lots more information about Señor Snow.

"Bringing the most authentic recipes directly to San Antonio from Mexico," the business notes in the bio section of its Yelp profile. "Expert in variety of flavors and unique tasteful Mexican deliciousness!"

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "We are all about Mexican-style mangonadas and other shave-ice creations, fruit cups, warm snacks like nachos and Cheeto's with cheese!" it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties. "We provide a very chill environment to hang out, relax, take a selfie and enjoy your day!"

