Explore the 4 top spots in San Antonio's Lackland Terrace neighborhood

1. Mina & Dimi's Greek House

Photo: Dylan a./Yelp

Topping the list is Greek and Mediterranean spot Mina & Dimi's Greek House. Located at 7159 W. US Highway 90, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 465 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant offers a wide selection of Greek favorites like spanikopita, gyros, souvlaki, lamb and baklava. Couples may opt for the Hercules platter, which comes with veggies, gyro meat, beef and chicken shish kebabs, potatoes, salad and pita bread. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Lily's Philippine Bakery And Restaurant

Photo: Jacqui d./Yelp

Next up is bakery and Filipino spot Lily's Philippine Bakery And Restaurant, situated at 8210 Glider Ave. With four stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This eatery serves up traditional Filipino rice platters with fish, chicken, beef and vegetables. Menu standouts include the chicken adobo, the deep-fried pork belly and fried noodles. Save room for the bilo-bilo for dessert. Sunday offers a buffet option.

3. Gilberts Restaurant

Photo: Richard c./Yelp

Tex-Mex spot Gilberts Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8161 Latigo Plaza, four stars out of 84 reviews.

This restaurant, opened in 1982, was founded by Tejano music hall of farmer Gilbert Rodriguez. The menu offers a wide selection of Mexican favorites like menudo, tacos and enchiladas.

4. Firme Copias Tattoo Studio

Photo: Firme Copias Tattoo Studio/Yelp

Firme Copias Tattoo Studio, a tattoo spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1806 S.W. Loop 410, Suite 410, to see for yourself.

This chain has four locations in the San Antonio area. The shop offers piercing services and many tattoo styles, from simple lettering to black and grey to realistic portraits. Customers can bring in a design or choose from a large assortment of the shop's own ready-to-go tattoos. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended to discuss the design with the artist.

