Tacos and Margaritas To-Go: The best deals for Cinco de Mayo

SAN ANTONIO, NEW BRAUNFELS – Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday this year, or Taco Tuesday falls on Cinco de Mayo. However you want to think about it, there are some epic deals going down for this grand occasion.
🌮 Get ready for the biggest Taco Tuesday of 2020! 🌮 . 🏠: @laspalapasrestaurants . Pictured: Buy any two tacos and get a third one free at Las Palapas for Cinco de Mayo on Taco Tuesday! . Frozen margaritas with Jose Cuervo are only $4.50 and available through the drive thru or curbside! #eldereats #cincoathome
El Tipico Restaurant
El Tipico restaurant is throwing the biggest Cinco de Mayo drive-thru party in San Antonio. They are offering great deals on margaritas, tacos and Fiesta food favorites. 4930 Rigsby Ave #1347, San Antonio, TX 78222
Las Palapas
Buy any two tacos and get one free today at Las Palapas! They are also serving $4.50 frozen margaritas to-go! (Every Location) 5530 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240
Sangria on the Burg
Sangria on the Burr is offering $2, $3 and $4 tacos today as well as $4 frozen margaritas to-go! 5115 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229
Rolando’s Super Tacos
Buy two small bean and cheese tacos, get on free today at Rolando’s Super Tacos. Don’t forget to try their lemonade and a super taco! 919 W Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201
Smoke BBQ Restaurant
Smoke BBQ Restaurant downtown is serving up a Cinco de Mayo taco family pack that feeds 4 for only $22.99. Plus, they’re serving up margarita party pouches and one-gallon Margaritas for only $25! 1170 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Los Gallos Taco House
Buy two bean and cheese tacos, get one free today at Los Gallos. You can also pick up a frozen margarita to-go. 974 TX-337 Loop, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Los Cucos Mexican Cafe
Get $5 House Margaritas, $9 large House margaritas today at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe. Plus, they are offering a curbside and delivery family fajita special with a one-gallon margarita with a 375ml Tequila bottle for $80.00. 1310 E Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Holy Smoke BBQ & Wiatrek’s Meat Market
For today only, Holy Smoke BBQ and Wiatrek’s Meat Market are teaming up to serve 15,000 free tacos to residents in San Antonio. Available while supplies last. 2410 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78212
