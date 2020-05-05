Tacos and Margaritas To-Go: The best deals for Cinco de Mayo

SAN ANTONIO, NEW BRAUNFELS – Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday this year, or Taco Tuesday falls on Cinco de Mayo. However you want to think about it, there are some epic deals going down for this grand occasion.

Map and List Below

Get directions for the best taco and margarita deals for Cinco de Mayo

El Tipico Restaurant

El Tipico restaurant is throwing the biggest Cinco de Mayo drive-thru party in San Antonio. They are offering great deals on margaritas, tacos and Fiesta food favorites. 4930 Rigsby Ave #1347, San Antonio, TX 78222

Las Palapas

Buy any two tacos and get one free today at Las Palapas! They are also serving $4.50 frozen margaritas to-go! (Every Location) 5530 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Sangria on the Burg

Sangria on the Burr is offering $2, $3 and $4 tacos today as well as $4 frozen margaritas to-go! 5115 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

Rolando’s Super Tacos

Buy two small bean and cheese tacos, get on free today at Rolando’s Super Tacos. Don’t forget to try their lemonade and a super taco! 919 W Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201

Smoke BBQ Restaurant

Smoke BBQ Restaurant downtown is serving up a Cinco de Mayo taco family pack that feeds 4 for only $22.99. Plus, they’re serving up margarita party pouches and one-gallon Margaritas for only $25! 1170 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Los Gallos Taco House

Buy two bean and cheese tacos, get one free today at Los Gallos. You can also pick up a frozen margarita to-go. 974 TX-337 Loop, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Los Cucos Mexican Cafe

Get $5 House Margaritas, $9 large House margaritas today at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe. Plus, they are offering a curbside and delivery family fajita special with a one-gallon margarita with a 375ml Tequila bottle for $80.00. 1310 E Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Holy Smoke BBQ & Wiatrek’s Meat Market

For today only, Holy Smoke BBQ and Wiatrek’s Meat Market are teaming up to serve 15,000 free tacos to residents in San Antonio. Available while supplies last. 2410 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78212

Watch Texas Eats

Past “Texas Eats” episodes are here:

SA Rodeo Eats

Central Texas BBQ

Tex-Mex in San Antonio

Texas German food in New Braunfels

All things brunch

Beer, wings and more: Getting ready for the big game

“Texas Eats” is a spin-off of the ever-popular "SA Live,” which has won in the ratings race since the first day it launched nearly five years ago.

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.