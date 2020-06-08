San Antonio's 4 top nail salons (that won't break the bank)

Looking to try the best nail salons in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable nail salons in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Beija's Hair And Nails

Photo: Beija's Hair and Nails/Yelp

Topping the list is Beija's Hair and Nails. Located at 317 N. Main Ave. downtown San Antonio, the hair salon, nail salon and waxing spot is the highest-rated budget-friendly nail salon in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp.

The site has lots more information about Beija's Hair and Nails.

"Beija's Hair and Nails is a salon located in the historical downtown area of San Antonio, Texas," the business states in the history section of its Yelp profile. "Beija's specializes in exceptional hair and nail services. We offer services that include hair color, cuts and styles, manicures and pedicures."

Want to know more?

"Sam 'Beija' Reyes is the salon owner of Beija's Hair and Nails," the business says on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile. "Her career as a cosmetologist began at the age of 18. With a passion and dedication to provide downtown San Antonio with an affordable, yet exceptional salon experience, she has ventured into creating Beija's Hair and Nails."

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Our goal is to accomplish our client's hair and nail needs in a clean, welcoming and comfortable ambiance, leaving our clients eager for their next appointment," it writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

2. The Opal Office Salon

Photo: denise c./Yelp

Next up is Vance Jackson's The Opal Office Salon, situated at 4416 Ramsgate, Suite 201. With five stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, the nail salon, hair removal and skincare spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

We looked there for an overview of The Opal Office Salon and the owner.

"Since 1987, I've been a certified Texan," the business notes in the bio section of its Yelp profile. "Since I can remember, I've always taken so much pride in the way I look," per the history section of its Yelp profile. "Later, it became a passion of mine to help others look their best, as well. When you look great, you feel great and nothing is more satisfying than making someone feel happy."

Concerning signature items, "I'm a licensed beauty professional specializing in waxing and nail enhancement services," the owner writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

3. VP Salon

Photo: diane d./Yelp

VP Salon, located at 9355 Bandera Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly nail salon and day spa 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews.

Yelper Stephanie M., who reviewed VP Salon on May 18, wrote, "I was able to make an appointment and be seen almost immediately when I arrived. I like that Tony actually took his time when doing my nails and had a conversation with me."

David C. wrote, "Teri did an incredible job, sat me down right away and went to work. Very friendly very nice and the pricing is very affordable. Definitely coming back every time I'm in town."

4. Upper Nails Salon

Photo: Upper Nails Salon/Yelp



Upper Nails Salon, a nail salon, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 38 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2241 N.W. Military Highway, Suite 103, to see for yourself.

If you're curious for more, we found these details about Upper Nails Salon, which is under new management.

"Relax, renew, repeat," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties.

