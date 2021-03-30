How to watch KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – Almost every week, the KSAT Explains team dives deep into a single topic that needs more context.
KSAT Explains is your free, in-depth streaming program. We are strictly online — that means you can’t find us on channel 12.
Being exclusively on digital platforms gives us the ability to take as much or as little time as we need to dive into any given topic. It also gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to watch on-demand, whenever you have 15 or 20 minutes. There are a lot of perks and several options.
Here’s a list of all the ways you can watch KSAT Explains.
- All new and past episodes of KSAT Explains are available to view any time on a mobile device or desktop at ksat.com/Explains
- All episodes are also available to watch on-demand on the free KSAT-TV streaming app, which works with Roku, and many smart TVs and devices.
- At 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, we’ll livestream new episodes on KSAT.com and the KSAT-TV streaming app.
- The best way to get notified about new episodes is by signing up to receive the KSAT Explains newsletter - you’ll also get personally written emails from the team behind the project.
We’ll be back with a brand new episode next week, April 6 at 7 p.m. See you there.
