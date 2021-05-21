WATCH: KSAT’s David Sears shows off decorated Dellview Elementary School as part of the Fiesta Porch Parade contest

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta!

Have you entered a photo or video of your home, business or school in the Porch Parade contest?

People around the city are encouraged to show their Fiesta spirit by decorating their homes, their businesses and schools for a chance to win prizes in the new Fiesta Porch Parade contest!

This year, the city is trying something new since there will not be a Battle of Flowers Parade and Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

The safe, virtual Fiesta Porch Parade runs until May 24 and is a city-wide decorating competition for homes, schools and businesses. Please have your decorations available from May 28 through June 2.

Decorate your front porch, apartment balcony or entire front yard in the Fiesta spirit and tell us what the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau Parades mean to you and your family.

<< Enter the Fiesta Porch Parade contest here >>

Snap some photos or video and enter the Porch Parade contest and you could win a $1,000 gift card, a two-night stay for two at the new Estancia Del Norte, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotel, free meals and more.

The event is a collaboration between the Battle of Flowers Association and San Antonio Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc., and is meant to encourage and support the spirit of Fiesta.

KSAT is joining these two associations and calling on you to deck out your home, business or classroom with Fiesta colors and decor. Submit your photos on KSAT.com/Fiesta to enter to win prizes and, most importantly, Fiesta bragging rights. A total of 7 winners will be chosen.

If you have questions about the contest, please click here to review our Q&A page.

