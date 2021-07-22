New slang words like ‘zaddy’ and ‘yeet’ have been added to the dictionary

SAN ANTONIO – Staying up to date with the latest slang may be a side hustle for some, and Dictionary.com is trying to keep up with its new additions for summer 2021.

Some of the slang that has been added have been in use for a while, like ‘yeet,’ ‘oof’ and ‘zaddy’ are just now making an entry in the online dictionary. A new definition for ‘snack,’ which has been used to refer to an attractive person, has also been added.

Some of the newer terms are reflective of the pandemic and movement toward a sense of normalcy this year. Take long-hauler and ghost kitchen, for example. A long-hauler is defined as someone “who experiences symptoms or health problems that linger or first appear after supposed recovery from an associated acute illness or active infection.” Ghost kitchen is a new concept of delivery-only professional food preparation facilities without dine-in seating that became more common during the pandemic.

Aside from updating the online dictionary with modern slang, there are other categories defining our present year and the previous one. The categories include: COVID, racial justice, topics of violence and tech. A total of 300 words have been added in this latest update.

Dictionary.com last updated their online entries in the spring with a staggering 600 words added, including ‘doomscrolling’ and ‘deepfake.’

More of the words highlighted and added for the summer 2021 can be found here.

