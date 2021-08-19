These San Antonio restaurants are offering to-go specials

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re looking for fancy or casual, there’s a multitude of restaurants around San Antonio offering dine-in and carry-out specials for a limited time.

It’s time for the summer Restaurant Weeks in San Antonio, a special event from Aug. 14-28 hosted by Culinaria, a culinary non-profit organization.

Some of the restaurants on this list aren’t participating in Culinaria, but each one has great deals for lunch, dinner or both. There are also options for both delivery and curbside pickup.

We’ve chosen a few restaurants to highlight at random, but the full list of participating restaurants for Culinaria can be found here.

Here are just a few of the restaurants running specials now:

Alamo BBQ Co. - Alamo BBQ Co has lunch and dinner available for curbside pickup. The $20 lunch special includes two bacon-wrapped, cream-cheese-filled jalapeños, a half-pound beef brisket, a sausage link, two small sides, sliced bread, pickles, jalapenos, onions and a drink. The $35 dinner includes a half-pound of beef brisket a half-pound of pulled pork, a sausage link 1/4 rack peach-glazed baby back ribs, green chile chopped beef, queso and chips, two small sides, sliced bread, pickles, jalapenos and onions. Orders can be placed here

CiCi's Pizza - Five CiCi's Pizza locations will have $20 lunch and $35 dinner as their Culinaria meal specials. Each meal is available for to-go and curbside. The lunch special includes a choice of pepperoni or jalapeño poppers, one-giant one-topping pizza and a choice of cinnamon roll or brownie dessert. The dinner special includes two-giant pizzas with up to three toppings, pepperoni or jalapeño poppers and cinnamon roll or brownie dessert. More info can be found here

Botika - Botika has a $20 lunch and $45 dinner. The lunch includes bento boxes and sorbet. The dinner menu includes a three-course meal. Both menus can be found here

Boiler House - Boiler House has a three-course lunch menu and a four-course dinner menu. Both menus can be found here

Las Palapas Hausman - Las Palapas' Hausman location has a $20 three-course lunch. Dinner is $45 for three courses. Find both menus here

SA Seafood - SA Seafood has a $20 lunch menu with one entree, two sides and a soft drink. the $45 dinner menu includes one of three combo options with two drinks.

Joe's Crabshack - Joe's Crabshack has a three-course meal with an appetizer, entree and dessert for $35. Find the menu here

Click here for a full list of restaurants participating in Restaurant Weeks.

These locations aren’t participating in Culinaria’s Restaurant Weeks but they’re still running specials:

The General Public - An $8 lunch special can be ordered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lunch special menu can be found here

Demo's Greek Food - There is a daily lunch special from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. available for to-go and delivery.

Sea Island Shrimp House - Every Tuesday this month, fried catfish is $10.99 and can be ordered online.

