‘RENT’ playing at the Tobin Center this week only

San Antonio – ‘RENT,’ the classic Broadway musical is now showing at the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater at the Tobin Center.

San Antonio Broadway Theatre, the local company that is producing the show, cast local actors as well as brought some in from New York.

San Antonio Broadway Theatre's cast of RENT (KSAT 2023)

The company describes the musical as “Jonathan Larson’s Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.”

There will only be five performances of this show. Tickets range from $49-$99. For more info on the show and to purchase tickets click here.

