Map: Where to order tamales in San Antonio this holiday season
Tamale season has begun!
SAN ANTONIO – The day after Thanksgiving is the official kickoff of the tamale season.
Whether you are looking for pork, chicken, vegetarian or dessert tamales, the Alamo City is likely to have a place to get them at.
We’ve compiled a list of some of those places and mapped them out for you.
Here’s the list of places:
- Delicious Tamales (several locations)
- Adelita Tamales & Tortillas
- Olgitas Molino
- Ruben’s Homemade Tamales
- Magy’s Tamales & Barbacoa
- Tamahli
- Victoria Tortilla & Tamales Factory
- Mi Tierra Café y Panaderia
- Martinez Barbacoa y Tamales
- Mimi’s Barbacoa Tacos Tamales
- Los Hermanos Barbacoa
- La Amistad Tortilleria
- Los Angeles Tortilleria, Restaurant & Bakery
- La Unica Barbacoa & Tamales
- Sergo’s Molino
- Jimenez Barbacoa
- Tortilleria La Grande
- Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa
- Del Rio Tortilla Factory
- Teka Molino
- So. Tex BBQ (Food truck)
- Chilitos Express
- Tamale Boy
- B&B Tamales and Food to Go
- Rios Barbacoa (multiple locations)
- La Luz Tortilla Factory
- La Monita Tortilleria Factory
- Alfonso’s Mexican Food Products
