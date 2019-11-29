SAN ANTONIO – The day after Thanksgiving is the official kickoff of the tamale season.

Whether you are looking for pork, chicken, vegetarian or dessert tamales, the Alamo City is likely to have a place to get them at.

If you have a sweet tooth check out this pan dulce map of San Antonio

We’ve compiled a list of some of those places and mapped them out for you.

Here’s the list of places:

  • Delicious Tamales (several locations)
  • Adelita Tamales & Tortillas
  • Olgitas Molino
  • Ruben’s Homemade Tamales
  • Magy’s Tamales & Barbacoa
  • Tamahli
  • Victoria Tortilla & Tamales Factory
  • Mi Tierra Café y Panaderia
  • Martinez Barbacoa y Tamales
  • Mimi’s Barbacoa Tacos Tamales
  • Los Hermanos Barbacoa
  • La Amistad Tortilleria
  • Los Angeles Tortilleria, Restaurant & Bakery
  • La Unica Barbacoa & Tamales
  • Sergo’s Molino
  • Jimenez Barbacoa
  • Tortilleria La Grande
  • Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa
  • Del Rio Tortilla Factory
  • Teka Molino
  • So. Tex BBQ (Food truck)
  • Chilitos Express
  • Tamale Boy
  • B&B Tamales and Food to Go
  • Rios Barbacoa (multiple locations)
  • La Luz Tortilla Factory
  • La Monita Tortilleria Factory
  • Alfonso’s Mexican Food Products