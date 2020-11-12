71ºF

Food

Oreo conchas aren’t the only unique treat at this San Antonio bakery

Caracoles, piernas and roscas are all on the menu at Guanajuato Bakery

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bakery, San Antonio, Things to do
An oreo concha and conchas rellenas from Guanajuato Bakery in San Antonio.
An oreo concha and conchas rellenas from Guanajuato Bakery in San Antonio. (Guanajuato Bakery)

SAN ANTONIO – Conchas are traditional sweet bread rolls with classic sugar toppings. Most people who grew up in San Antonio are familiar with them, but have you ever had an Oreo concha?

Guanajuato Bakery, located at 10203 Culebra Road, makes these unique bakery items but they’re only available on Mondays said bakery owner Gloria Bedolla.

The bakery sells out of their fresh, made-from-scratch bread every day said Bedolla who co-owns Guanajuato Bakery with her husband.

“We also carry our caracoles that are filled with cream cheese and piernas that are filled with either cream cheese or strawberry filling,” said Bedolla. “And bolillos filled with jalapeños and cream cheese.”

Bedolla said that starting in January the bakery will start selling “roscas - either with filling in the middle or regular. We like to make different breads every day so our customers won’t always see the same breads.”

Currently, Guanajuato Bakery has mini roscas for customers to try ahead of the January launch.

If you’re more of a cake person the bakery also carries cakes, including tres leches.

Bakery hours are currently 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Related:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: