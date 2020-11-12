Oreo conchas aren’t the only unique treat at this San Antonio bakery

SAN ANTONIO – Conchas are traditional sweet bread rolls with classic sugar toppings. Most people who grew up in San Antonio are familiar with them, but have you ever had an Oreo concha?

Guanajuato Bakery, located at 10203 Culebra Road, makes these unique bakery items but they’re only available on Mondays said bakery owner Gloria Bedolla.

The bakery sells out of their fresh, made-from-scratch bread every day said Bedolla who co-owns Guanajuato Bakery with her husband.

“We also carry our caracoles that are filled with cream cheese and piernas that are filled with either cream cheese or strawberry filling,” said Bedolla. “And bolillos filled with jalapeños and cream cheese.”

Bedolla said that starting in January the bakery will start selling “roscas - either with filling in the middle or regular. We like to make different breads every day so our customers won’t always see the same breads.”

Currently, Guanajuato Bakery has mini roscas for customers to try ahead of the January launch.

If you’re more of a cake person the bakery also carries cakes, including tres leches.

Bakery hours are currently 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Related: