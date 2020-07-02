San Antonio vegan bakery ships treats straight to your doorstep

SAN ANTONIO – A local Black-owned bakery is whipping up classic Southern dessert with a healthy twist. Vegan brownies, cookies, bundt cakes and even donuts will ship straight to your doorstep when you order from Southern Roots Vegan Bakery.

Owners Marcus and Cara Pitts started the vegan bakery in September of 2019 but in the past month, they’ve been satisfying sweet cravings like never before.

“We’ve gotten a lot of support from everyone, especially with everything going on as far as the Black Lives Matter movement,” Marcus said.

The Pitts were featured in June on VegOut, an online vegan magazine.

“We were included in (their article) about vegan, Black-owned businesses you should support nationwide, and we saw a surge in sales. It was unexpected,” Cara said.

The family-owned business produces their treats from scratch, packs them and ships them nationwide. In their online shop you’ll find classic Southern flavors like red velvet donuts as well as sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies and Cara’s signature favorite.

Owners Marcus and Cara Pitts laughed the vegan bakery in September of 2019 but in the past month, they’ve been satisfying sweet cravings like never before. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“The lemon bundt cake,” Cara said. “I named it after my grandma so, it’s Mary Lee’s lemon cake.”

The small business owners admit its been tough during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Especially in the food industry, people can’t go into stores,” Marcus said. “They can’t do a lot of things and this is people’s livelihood, mainstream of income.”

They’re thankful for the support Black-owned businesses such as themselves have recently received. Due to orders picking up online, Southern Roots Vegan Bakery is currently looking for a larger kitchen in hopes that the demand for vegan treats continues.

Vegan cinnamon rolls, brownies, cookies, bundt cakes and even donuts will ship straight to your doorstep when you order from Southern Roots Vegan Bakery. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“We definitely hope the support continues to support Black-owned business and (that) it’s not just a trend that’s going on right now,” Cara said.

To order a vegan Southern dessert, visit Southern Roots Vegan Bakery’s online shop here.