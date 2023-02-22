Places to have a margarita on San Antonio’s South Side, Southtown and surrounding areas

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day! The margarita cocktail—a famous concoction of tequila, Cointreau or triple sec, and lime juice—has been around since the 1940s. Every bartender has put a unique spin on this classic, but no one knows who created the original. Dozens of people claim that they invented the margarita, including a bartender named Willie from Mexico City. He said that in 1934, he created and named the drink for his friend Marguerite Hemery.

Another popular legend is that Carlos “Danny” Herrera developed the drink at his restaurant in Tijuana in 1938. He invented it for Marjorie King, a customer allergic to all hard alcohol except tequila and didn’t like its sour taste. Another story is that the Dallas socialite Margarita Sames mixed up the drink in 1948 for a house full of guests. One of them was Tommy Hilton, who later added the drink to the bar menu at his hotels.

While the true identity of the tequila master may never be known, the margarita will go down in history as one of the most popular mixed drinks ever.

To celebrate, here is a list of places to have a margarita in San Antonio’s south side, Southtown and surrounding areas:

Invite some friends to celebrate National Margarita Day and enjoy a pitcher of homemade margaritas. Here are a few recipes:

Classic margarita recipe. (Live from the Southside)

Whatever your preference is, frosted or on the rocks, how can you not celebrate National Margarita Day? The main ingredient used in margaritas is, of course, lime juice. Lime is not only found in margaritas; the oil extracted from its peel or skin is extensively used in body oils, cosmetics, hair products, beauty soaps, disinfectants, skin care products, nail care products and lots of other products.

There are many benefits for your hair, skin and nails when it comes to lime juice, it has been used to protect skin from several infections as a bleaching agent, and its disinfectant, antibiotic and antioxidant properties aid in skin rejuvenation. Where do you usually keep your limes? In your fridge? In the kitchen?

After cooking up a meal with an intense aroma like seafood, sometimes it’s hard to get rid of the smell from your hands, or they don’t feel 100% clean. Try using lime juice; its disinfectant properties can be used as a hand sanitizer or deodorizer. Put it in a small bowl & wash your hands with the lime juice, then rinse your hands with water.

The disinfectant properties in limes can also be used in your bathing regimen; sweat and body odor can be tackled easily by mixing lime juice in bath water. Lime juice can be used as a last hair rinse for adding shine to hair and for removing the grime left behind by shampoo and conditioner. This is especially good for those that have trouble with dandruff, an oily scalp, or quickly get build-up from hair products.

Lime juice and oil are natural beauty aids for beautiful, healthy skin since it contains Vitamin C and antioxidants. Vitamin C is vital to the production of collagen, a protein that aids in the growth of cells and blood vessels, and gives skin its firmness and strength. It also rejuvenates the skin when applied externally as its acids scrub out the dead cells (a natural exfoliator), giving your skin’s appearance a youthful glow. Lime juice can also help with breakouts (pimples) and is known to help control oily skin, improve dull and greasy complexions, improve rough, dry skin spots, relieve tired eyes, and lessen the appearance of sunspots, age spots and light freckles.

DIY Margarita Body Scrub

Things you’ll need:

1 cup fine sea salt

2-ounce olive oil

Juice of one lime

3/4-ounce white tequila

Steps:

Mix ingredients in a waterproof container. If the mixture is too gritty, add a little more olive oil.

While showering, rub the mixture into the skin in a circular motion.

Rinse until all of the salt mixtures are off your skin.

Apply lotion after getting out of the shower. This easy recipe works well because lime and tequila are natural antiseptics, so they detoxify the skin and help improve tone and texture. Try this at home with your loved ones, it will be fun and both of you will have soft, smooth skin.

Happy Margarita Day!

