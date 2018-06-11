Blue Bell brings back peach ice cream for peach season

Peach season is in full swing, and Blue Bell is bringing back a favorite for the season.

Peaches and Homemade Vanilla is back on store shelves.

Blue Bell posted about the ice cream on social media Monday announcing its return.

Peaches and Homemade Vanilla is one of the many popular flavors made by Blue Bell.

They describe the flavor as a combination of juicy, ripe peaches and their famous homemade vanilla ice cream.

Recently Blue Bell also announced a couple of new flavors: Southern Blackberry Cobbler and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough.

It’s officially peach season! Our Peaches & Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream returns to stores beginning today. Peaches & Homemade Vanilla is a mouth-watering combination of juicy, ripe peaches and our famous Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream. #bluebellicecream #bluebell #icecream pic.twitter.com/4sVIsyrLNs — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) June 11, 2018

