Episode 23: Ice cream burgers & sandwiches, burritos, and barbacoa

SAN ANTONIO - Elder Eats:

It's an ice cream extravaganza on this week's episode of Elder Eats. David Elder devours ice cream burgers and sandwiches that will literally melt in your mouth. Elder also visits a new taco and burrito place that is a great healthy yet delicious alternative for anyone wanting to look good for bikini season. Topping it all off is barbacoa, pan dulce and much more!

Featured Restaurants:

Sarah's Barbacoa

6330 De Zavala Rd suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78249

Cabo Bob's

847 Northeast Loop 410 San Antonio, Texas 78209

Paciugo Gelato

999 Basse Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209

Mark's Outing

1624 E. Commerce Street San Antonio, Texas 78205



