Get your late night food fix at SA's newest gourmet hot dog restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Red wine reduction sauce, fresh herbs, and sweet chili glaze are not terms you hear often when it comes to hot dogs. Kris Martinez is using those exact ingredients and more when creating his gourmet dogs.

"We are just using chef-driven techniques to elevate these dogs," Martinez said.

The Dogfather located at 6211 San Pedro Ave. is a new venture for Martinez, The Bang Bang Bar owner Jamie Hoppe and Jenn Alva from local rock band "Girl In A Coma."

RELATED: Top 5 Flavor Favs Restaurants of 2017

RELATED: Hamburgers, chicken on a stick, popular options at new North Side restaurant

Martinez, who has always been known for his hot dogs, is making sure the menu has something for everyone.

"Some of the classics, like my Thai kick boxer," Martinez said.

A new item would be the Bella Bleu. It is wrapped in bacon, topped with red wine reduction sauce and bleu cheese.

All original creations, Martinez is truly transforming the hot dog to include refined flavors.

Another thing that makes this place so special are the hours.

"You have all day to come eat," Martinez said.

Because of the partnership with The Bang Bang Bar, The Dogfather is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Whether you are looking for some tricked-out tots or a gourmet dog for lunch or after a night out, The Dogfather will satisfy all your hunger needs.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.