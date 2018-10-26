New SA restaurant all about ceviche and micheladas

SAN ANTONIO - If you have ever eaten at Sangria on Burg then you can expect the same greatness at Ceviche Ceviche.

This is the latest concept for Chef Ceasar Zepeda, that is located at 18360 Blanco Rd.

The fast, casual restaurant gives you the option of making your own ceviche.

It features gulf shrimp, ahi tuna, and two different kinds of fish. You can then top it with whatever you want and eat it with lettuce wraps, rice or crackers.

Everything is fresh and the fish used is delivered daily.

"I just wanted to make flavor that I think San Antonio likes," Zepeda said.

Besides ceviche, the restaurant will also feature a michelada bar and several other drink options.

Opened seven days a week, you can't go wrong with a healthy and delicious meal at Ceviche Ceviche.

