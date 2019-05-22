Health

12 worst sunscreens on market include major brands, kids products, experts say

See list of 12 best, worst scoring sunscreens

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - What are the best and worst sunscreens for you and your family? The Environmental Working Group researched and tested approximately 650 sunscreens and hundreds of other SPF-labeled products to find the best products.

EWG rated each product based on UVB and UVA protections and balance, health hazards and stability.

More Headlines

Each product was rated based on a combined score of sunscreen efficacy and health hazard.

According to the EWG, the lowest-scoring sunscreens are:

  1. Panama Jack Sport Sunscreen, SPF 85
  2. Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Sunscreen, SPF 60+
  3. Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 60+
  4. CVS Health Sun Lotion, SPF 60
  5. Banana Boat Sport Performance Continuous Spray Sunscreen, SPF 100
  6. Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Lotions, SPF 100
  7. Banana Boat Kids Continuous Spray Sunscreen, SPF 100
  8. Banana Boat SunComfort Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50+
  9. Up & Up Sport Sunscreen Spray, SPF 50
  10. Up & Up Sport Sunscreen Spray, SPF 30
  11. Up & Up Sport Sunscreen Spray, SPF 15
  12. Up & Up Sport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50

The 12 highest scoring sunscreens are:

  1. Adorable Baby Sunscreen, SPF 30+
  2. All Good Kid's Sunscreen, SPF 30
  3. Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Lotion Sunscreen, Sensitive Skin, SPF 50
  4. Badger Kids Sunscreen Cream, Tangerine & Vanilla, SPF 30
  5. Bare Republic Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, Baby, SPF 50
  6. Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, Baby, SPF 30+
  7. BurnOut Kids Sunscreen, SPF 35
  8. California Baby Calendula Sunscreen, SPF 30+
  9. COOLA Suncare Baby Mineral Sunscreen Stick, SPF 50
  10. Equate Baby Zinc Sunscreen Mineral Lotion, SPF 50
  11. Goddess Garden Organics Kids Sport Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
  12. Hawaiian Sol Sol Kid Kare, SPF 50

Read more about the EWG's Guide to Sunscreens here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.