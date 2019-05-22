12 worst sunscreens on market include major brands, kids products, experts say

SAN ANTONIO - What are the best and worst sunscreens for you and your family? The Environmental Working Group researched and tested approximately 650 sunscreens and hundreds of other SPF-labeled products to find the best products.
EWG rated each product based on UVB and UVA protections and balance, health hazards and stability.
Each product was rated based on a combined score of sunscreen efficacy and health hazard.
According to the EWG, the lowest-scoring sunscreens are:
- Panama Jack Sport Sunscreen, SPF 85
- Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Sunscreen, SPF 60+
- Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 60+
- CVS Health Sun Lotion, SPF 60
- Banana Boat Sport Performance Continuous Spray Sunscreen, SPF 100
- Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Lotions, SPF 100
- Banana Boat Kids Continuous Spray Sunscreen, SPF 100
- Banana Boat SunComfort Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50+
- Up & Up Sport Sunscreen Spray, SPF 50
- Up & Up Sport Sunscreen Spray, SPF 30
- Up & Up Sport Sunscreen Spray, SPF 15
- Up & Up Sport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50
The 12 highest scoring sunscreens are:
- Adorable Baby Sunscreen, SPF 30+
- All Good Kid's Sunscreen, SPF 30
- Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Lotion Sunscreen, Sensitive Skin, SPF 50
- Badger Kids Sunscreen Cream, Tangerine & Vanilla, SPF 30
- Bare Republic Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, Baby, SPF 50
- Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, Baby, SPF 30+
- BurnOut Kids Sunscreen, SPF 35
- California Baby Calendula Sunscreen, SPF 30+
- COOLA Suncare Baby Mineral Sunscreen Stick, SPF 50
- Equate Baby Zinc Sunscreen Mineral Lotion, SPF 50
- Goddess Garden Organics Kids Sport Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
- Hawaiian Sol Sol Kid Kare, SPF 50
Read more about the EWG's Guide to Sunscreens here.
