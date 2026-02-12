WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to provide information on 2 scam cases
KSAT plans to livestream the Thursday afternoon news conference in this article
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide details Thursday on two recent scam cases.
KSAT plans to livestream the 3 p.m. news conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
Further information on the scam cases was not readily available.
KSAT will update this article after Salazar addresses reporters.
