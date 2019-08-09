RECIPE: Egg muffins with lean turkey bacon

Ingredients:

Directions:

Heat the oven to 350 degrees

Coat a muffin pan or 12 muffin forms with a little cooking spray

Wrap a slice of bacon around the inside of each of the muffin forms and put a little spinach at the bottom of each

Chop onions, jalapeno and garlic finely, and saute' for a few minutes until the onions are translucent

Take the onion mix off the stove and divide it evenly between the 12 muffin forms, placing it on top of the spinach

Chop the sausage and bell pepper and add to the muffin forms

In a mixing bowl, combine egg whites, whole eggs, salt and pepper and whisk them together

Pour the egg mixture into the muffin forms so it just covers the veggies