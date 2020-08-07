Want to keep up on all the latest COVID news? These webinars offer an opportunity to hear from all the top experts

With so much COVID-19 information constantly swirling and evolving, do you ever wish you could hear from the trusted experts themselves, directly? And get all your questions answered -- questions that must be top of mind for the masses?

We’re here to tell you that you can do exactly that.

“COVID-19 Conversations” is a weekly webinar series from the American Public Health Association and the National Academy of Medicine.

The next one on deck is set for 5 p.m. Aug. 12. The topic for this 13th webinar is “Returning to K-12 Education — Using Science to Keep Children, Teachers and Staff Safe.”

Sending the kids back to school: It’s what we’re all thinking and talking about, right?

Another recent session was called “Managing Ongoing Surges — Lessons from the Front Lines.”

It’s helpful: Even if you miss the webinar live, the website will make it available after the fact, as in, the sessions are all recorded and posted. You can even read the transcript of what’s discussed.

Here’s an example:

Other webinars topics include “The Road to Immunity During COVID-19 — Developing and Distributing a Vaccine,” “Exploring Disparities and Long-Term Health Impacts” and “The Science of Social Distancing,” which is actually in two parts.

“The webinar series draws from and complements existing advisory activities underway at APHA and the National Academies, including the Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats, which was convened for the purpose of advising the White House and federal agencies on the U.S. response to COVID-19,” the site says.

Some experts who have been featured include government officials, top doctors and health care workers, top educators, experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and more. Here’s a list if you’d like to know who you’ll be hearing from.

You can find other trusted COVID-19-related webinars online, as well.

The CDC has an “EPIC” series that it has run for the past several years, which, this year revolves around the novel coronavirus.

Some topics the CDC has covered include:

2020 Hurricane Season During COVID-19

Psychological First Aid: Addressing Mental Health Distress During Disasters

Supporting Children and Adolescents During COVID-19

These have been available to watch live on Zoom and Facebook.

Here’s the latest one, which is mentioned above, about how to best support kids.

Similar to COVID-19 Conversations, you can check out the transcript if you’re unable to watch in real-time.

Sign up here for the latest EPIC news, newsletters and announcements.

Finally, COCA calls, also from the CDC, offer the most up-to-date information and guidance for clinicians. COCA stands for Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity.

What do you say? Any interest in attending an online session to hear more about the latest in coronavirus news?