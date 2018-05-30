Marijuana-based products showing up in shops around SA. Are they legal?

SAN ANTONIO - Over the past several months, you may have seen businesses across the city selling CBD or cannabinoid products.

Below are answers to some frequently asked questions about them.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a phytocannabinoid found in agricultural hemp. The compound has been recognized for its benefits to humans and animals. While CBD is derived from cannabis, it does not get a person high. Many patients have used CBD products for pain relief, seizures, inflammation, anxiety, arthritis, PTSD and other medical conditions.

Is CBD legal?

CBD is legal in all 50 states, but only if it has 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in it. Some states allow higher dose of THC in these products, but here in Texas, 0.3% is the limit.

What is CBD used for?

CBD is used for a variety of different ailments. There are different types of products that treat different ailments. There are even products for your pets. Products are even made in different forms. There are oils, topicals, edibles and vaporizers. CBD can be put in many different products, so it's a good idea to discuss with a licensed CBD seller and your doctor about what works best for your needs.

Can CBD cure your health problems?

While some people have said to have gotten a lot of relief from the use of CBD as a treatment option, researchers are still studying the compound to see if it actually cures any ailments.

Where can one buy CBD products?

Currently in San Antonio, there are over 20 shops that sell different kinds of products. Even some gas stations are selling CBD. Advocates warn that not all products are what they claim to be. Good CBD brands will have an accompanying certificate of analysis -- in other words, they're lab-verified.

** Earlier this year, the Texas Department of Health was considering a ban on certain CBD products. This month, they decided to not go forward with this ban, and leave it up to lawmakers to decide on how to regulate CBD during the next legislative session, which is in 2019.

