Nix Medical Center in downtown San Antonio to close

SAN ANTONIO - Nix Medical Center, the 208-bed acute care hospital in downtown San Antonio, will close, Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. announced Tuesday.

The closure date has yet to be determined.

Prospect will focus on maintaining and growing its behavioral health services in the San Antonio area, a news release said. All Nix behavioral health services locations -- including Nix Behavioral Health Center at 1975 Babcock Road and Nix Specialty Health Center at 4330 Vance Jackson Road -- will remain open.

Over the past year, Nix Medical Center has experienced a decline in community demand for its acute care services at the downtown location, the news release said.

Read: Nix Health announces major layoff in San Antonio

The closure of Nix Medical Center should not impact the community's ability to access care, the news release said. The 10-mile area surrounding the hospital contains numerous health care facilities, including five full-service acute care hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms. The impact on emergency room ambulance transport times should be minimal, given the close proximity of the other facilities.

Nix will be hosting an on-site job fair with other local health providers and outplacement services will be provided to impacted employees to help ease the transition. The total number of impacted employees is 585, including 567 at Nix Medical Center and 18 at Nix Home Health.

Related: Historic River Walk building for sale: Future of Nix Medical Center uncertain

Notifications about the closing are being made to the appropriate federal and state regulatory agencies. Prospect is in discussions with other parties regarding the future of the downtown hospital property.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.