Local woman shares her journey with endometriosis in honor of endometriosis awareness month

SAN ANTONIO - For years, Lacie Guillen experienced severe pain almost every day. Without even knowing she had it, endometriosis was affecting every aspect of her life.

"I was hurting too badly to get out," Guillen said.

This went on for 16 years before Guillen finally decided to get help. In 2013, she was officially diagnosed with severe endometriosis. Doctors had to remove one of her ovaries.

"From that surgery, it gave me a lot of relief," Guillen said. "My quality of life was so much better, and I was able to function and have no pain."

Endometriosis was also affecting Guillen's ability to get pregnant. But a couple of months after her surgery, it finally happened.

Guillen says getting pregnant was "a miracle and a blessing." She says it was a big surprise but "a very happy time."

Guillen finally started enjoying a normal life with her family. But in January of 2016, the pain came back.

"After three years of no pain and no symptoms, it hit full force, all at one time," Guillen said.

This is because endometriosis has no cure.

According to Dr. Jennifer Knudtson, a reproductive endocrinologist from UT Health San Antonio, most of the treatments available suppress endometriosis, but they don't cure it. She says that's why awareness is so important.

"Hopefully, with research, we can either find better treatments or find a way to cure it," Knudtson said.

With Dr. Knudtson's help, Guillen found a treatment plan that keeps her endometriosis, and the pain that comes with it, under control.

Guillen says now she's able to focus on herself, her health and her daughter without having to worry about her endometriosis.

By sharing her story, Guillen says she wants to let other women know they're not alone and they shouldn't be afraid to ask for help.

"You could receive so much help and so much relief and all you have to do is speak up," Guillen said.

