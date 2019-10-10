Invite a Fort Sam Houston soldier to your home for Thanksgiving

John Moore/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Registration is now open for local families to invite a Fort Sam Houston soldier into their home for Thanksgiving.

For many young soldiers, Thanksgiving will be their first major holiday away from their family, and for some it can be a lonely time.

Last year, 235 families and 700 soldiers participated in Mission Thanksgiving, which started more than 20 years ago.

"San Antonio is a special city with special people," said 32nd Medical Brigade Commander Col. Charles H. O'Neal. "Their willingness to open their doors to our soldiers, who are all just beginning their military careers, makes it clear why San Antonio is nicknamed 'Military City, USA.' Area families never disappoint, some having participated in this program for over 15 years."

Families interested in hosting a soldier can register online, send an email or call 210-669-7067.

Registration will close once the capacity of approved host families is reached.

