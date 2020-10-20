KSAT Community: University Health to host flu shot drive-thru Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Do you need your flu shot?

With flu season quickly approaching, Southwest ISD, KSAT Community partner University Health and Community First Health Plans are hosting a drive-thru flu shot drive.

The drive will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Southwest ISD District - Stadium located at 11914 Dragon Lane.

Additional details:

Individual registrations must be submitted for each person receiving a flu shot. This includes everyone three years and older.

To protect the health and safety of everyone involved, protocols will be in place to ensure mask use and physical distancing.

Most major insurance plans will be accepted. Shots are available at no cost for those without insurance.

Appointments are required to get a flu shot at the drive-thru event. Click here to register to reserve your spot or call 210-358-7020 for more information.

