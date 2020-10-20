KSAT Community: University Health to host flu shot drive-thru Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Do you need your flu shot?
With flu season quickly approaching, Southwest ISD, KSAT Community partner University Health and Community First Health Plans are hosting a drive-thru flu shot drive.
The drive will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Southwest ISD District - Stadium located at 11914 Dragon Lane.
Additional details:
- Individual registrations must be submitted for each person receiving a flu shot. This includes everyone three years and older.
- To protect the health and safety of everyone involved, protocols will be in place to ensure mask use and physical distancing.
- Most major insurance plans will be accepted. Shots are available at no cost for those without insurance.
Appointments are required to get a flu shot at the drive-thru event. Click here to register to reserve your spot or call 210-358-7020 for more information.
KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.