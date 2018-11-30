'Merry Fitmas in the Park' free workout and toy drive starts Dec. 15

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT Community and its partners are excited to participate in "Merry Fitmas in the Park" workout and toy drive Dec. 15-22!

"Merry Fitmas in the Park" is a free community workout along with a toy drive benefiting the Children's Shelter of San Antonio.

You can strengthen your body while you strengthen the community.

The kick-off event for "Merry Fitmas in the Park" is at Woodlawn Lake Park Gym on Saturday, Dec. 15., at 10 a.m.

The workout will be led by trainers from Body Architecture Personal Training and Fitness.

Participants can expect healthy snacks, raffle prizes and giveaways.

While the event is free, people are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to benefit the San Antonio Children's Shelter.

Merry Fitmas in the Park (finale celebration)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 22

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Lady Bird Johnson Park, 10700 Nacogdoches Road

Workouts will be at locations throughout San Antonio for the event.

For schedule information, visit saparksandrec.com.

