Spotlight feature: Aid the Silent

SAN ANTONIO - This month KSAT Community is featuring Aid the Silent for the nonprofit spotlight.

Aid the Silent was created to provide information about living in today's society as a deaf or hard-of-hearing individual, to learn about Jesus and to inspire people to embrace their differences.

Ursula Pari, a member of the planning committee for the Good Vibrations Music & Arts Festival has been heavily involved with Aid the Silent, since her father and grandfather are deaf.

"Aid the Silent raises money for hearing aids, interpreters and to have a sign language interpreter in every church," said Pari. "It's very important to Aid the Silent that everybody wants to worship God can, instead of them being trapped in a silent world."

The Texas-based nonprofit helps deaf and hard-of-hearing children and teens receive equal access to opportunity by providing financial assistance to enhance communication methods.

"They want to make sure that small children not only have access to hearing aids (which are not covered by insurance), but that the kids overcome the stigma of having the device in their ear," Pari said.

How can I get involved with Aid the Silent?



You can donate

Become a volunteer

Become a community partner

Attend the Good Vibrations Music & Arts Festival

"Aid the Silent also works to bring music to the hard-of-hearing, and that's what the Aid the Silent Good Vibrations Music & Art Festival is about," Pari said. "There will be vibration packs that people can wear and vests that allows the person who can't hear to feel the vibration of the music."

Good Vibrations Music & Art Festival benefits Aid the Silent

The festival is designed to be completely deaf accessible to all those in the deaf culture, melding individuals with hearing aids and cochlear implants with those who communicate via American Sign Language.

"The music festival is designed so the hard-of-hearing can see it, and feel it even if they can't hear it," Pari said. "There will be sign language interpreters on the stage and a light show stage."

Location: Sunken Garden Theatre

Date: Saturday, Sep 29 at 4:00 p.m.

Performers: Penny & Sparrow, Emma Faye, Kris Allen, Parachute and Sarah Spivey

Click here to buy tickets

For more information about Aid the Silent, visit aidthesilent.com or call 830-249-1744.

Information courtesy of Aid the Silent.

