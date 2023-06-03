KSAT Money Q&A: Social media & business coach helps entrepreneurs find their digital footing

A San Antonio social media and business coach is helping local entrepreneurs find their digital footing in the hustle and bustle of today’s online world. Watch the full KSAT Money Q&A with Christina Olivarez, founder of The Social Butterfly Gal

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio social media and business coach is helping local entrepreneurs find their digital footing in the hustle and bustle of today’s online world.

Christina Olivarez, the brain behind The Social Butterfly Gal and Hustle+Socialize, knows first-hand how crucial an online presence is for survival in the current market. She joined KSAT Money Q&A to share some tips for entrepreneurs.

Olivarez said she started her venture by managing social media for clients after realizing there was a gap in the market.

“I was noticing that social media was coming into the forefront for business owners,” she said. “And so I started to really hone in on the skills that I was learning in college, which is broadcast journalism and writing and understanding how to market yourself on the web. And from there, I started to manage social media for different clients.”

Olivarez said the pandemic was a big driver for social media marketing after many were forced to stay inside.

“When the pandemic hit, everybody started to gravitate toward the online world,” she said. “That was where the gaps started to show with specific business owners who had always thought that social media was a little bit of an option for them and not necessarily a necessity. So once we started kind of climbing out of the hard aspects of the pandemic, more business owners were starting to understand that social media is a key component to their overall marketing.”

Olivarez advises early-stage entrepreneurs trying to break through the digital noise to learn social media’s ins and outs and stay consistent with updates, as well as leveraging a community.

“I think it’s really important for young entrepreneurs to understand how building your influence and networking will do you one big favor,” she said.

Olivarez’s commitment to helping others extends beyond her day-to-day work. She’s also mentored young girls and worked to provide opportunities for young Latinas through Latinitas, which empowers girls in media and tech.

Through her Hustle+Socialize conference, coming up on June 10, Olivarez is focused on supporting minority businesswomen, helping them build their skills and confidence.

The conference still has availability, and entry prices will change as the event nears the date. You can find more information on the conference and prices here.

If you want to connect with Olivarez, visit her Instagram here or The Social Butterfly Gal website here.

