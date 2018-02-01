'If you enter this country illegally, it's not OK': ICE director shares thoughts on immigration

SAN ANTONIO - President Donald Trump's tough stance on immigration was echoed Wednesday during a Border Security Expo at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Thomas Homan, shared his thoughts on border security, sanctuary cities and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, who are also known as Dreamers.

"If you enter this country illegally, it's not OK. You need to be worried that if you're lucky enough to get by, the fine men and women of Border Patrol, ICE are looking for you," Homan said.

Homan said ICE is stepping up enforcement under the Trump administration and was unapologetic for what he called doing his job.

"Since last January, ICE has ensured the faithful execution of the immigration laws of the United States by arresting more than 100,000 — 100,000 known or suspected removable aliens through September, reflecting an increase of 42 percent over the previous year," Homan said.

Homan also touched on sanctuary cities, saying they protect criminals and put the men and women of ICE in danger.

"They endanger the safety of my officers. They endanger the immigrant communities because they put criminals back in their communities. They don't want criminals in their communities, either," Homan said.

Homan also addressed dreamers and called the DACA policy illegal.

"I don't know why they're protesting me. If they're college students, they need to go back and take a civics course, because you need to go protest Congress if you don't like the laws," Homan said.

He ended his remarks by saying he believes in the Trump administration and would always speak his mind.

"I support this president for having our backs ... For the people that want me to quiet down and be less controversial, then find somebody else," Homan said.

