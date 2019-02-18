'Pig-posal' steals show at rodeo

SAN ANTONIO - In a room full of swines, it was Kate Jimerson and Will Hussey that hogged the spotlight Sunday morning at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

After years as contestants at the Stock Show, Jimerson and Hussey finally crossed paths four years ago at the Swine Barn as interns.

"I remember we got here at midnight or one in the morning. We had to work on moving in all night (with) my roommates from Blinn (College). She was here with Texas A&M University," said Hussey.

Jimerson thought her entire family was at the Stock Show to support her younger sister competing in the Barrow Show, but the main attraction today was Jimerson and Hussey's love story.

"He got down on one knee and said, 'This is where I met you four years ago. I knew then I wanted to marry you.' So then he asked me and I started crying," recalled Jimerson.

The pig-posal of the year was caught on video.

"The Stock Show already holds a special place for both of us, so why not make it something we can tell our kids about someday," said Hussey.

Both have a history here. They were both San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo scholars, and Jimerson won in her lightweight Hampshire class in 2013. She says it was her happiest moment at the rodeo until today, adding, "The rodeo keeps getting better and better. I don't know how you can top this one, though."

The newly engaged couple hasn't thought of a wedding date, but already on their calendar for 2020 is the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

