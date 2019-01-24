1 dead, 1 in custody following home invasion in Uvalde, police say

UVALDE, Texas - One person is dead and another is in police custody following a shooting at a home in Uvalde late Wednesday night, the Uvalde Police Department said in a press release.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Boone Street, which is located not far from West Main Street.

According to the Uvalde Police Department, a woman called police saying someone had broken into her home and shot her boyfriend.

Officers arrived to find the unidentified man shot in the head on the living room floor.

Police said the wounded man was taken to Uvalde Memorial Hospital but was pronounced deceased a short while later.

Witnesses said they saw a man running from the home dressed in all black and wearing a black bandanna to cover his face.

The press release said they have a person of interest in custody who will be interviewed by both Uvalde police detectives as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety Ranger's Office.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. The name and age of the man killed has not been released.

Uvalde police said they will be giving additional information around 10 a.m. Thursday. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

