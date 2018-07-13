1 dead in officer-involved shooting at park in Dilley, authorities say

DILLEY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning at a park in Dilley, Texas.

Police were called just after midnight to Dilley Park located in the 200 block of North Commerce Street in Dilley, which is roughly 70 miles south of San Antonio.

Officers said they had responded to a call for shots fired when they found a man with a shotgun.

Authorities say the man was firing the shotgun in the park but did not say what actually led up to the fatal shooting.

The suspect was shot and killed during the confrontation. No officers were hurt. Officials have not released the name and age of the man killed or the name of the officer who shot him.

Authorities did say the suspect was a man in his 20s and that the Texas Rangers are on scene conducting an investigation.

#BREAKING officer involved shooting at a park in Dilley. Police tell me the suspect was firing off a shotgun around midnight in the middle of the park. He was shot and killed. No officers were injured. pic.twitter.com/2cxdf41VOj — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) July 13, 2018

