News

1 dead in officer-involved shooting at park in Dilley, authorities say

Shooting occurred just after midnight in Dilley Park

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer, Max Massey - Video Journalist

DILLEY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning at a park in Dilley, Texas.

Police were called just after midnight to Dilley Park located in the 200 block of North Commerce Street in Dilley, which is roughly 70 miles south of San Antonio.

More News Headlines

Officers said they had responded to a call for shots fired when they found a man with a shotgun.

Authorities say the man was firing the shotgun in the park but did not say what actually led up to the fatal shooting. 

The suspect was shot and killed during the confrontation. No officers were hurt. Officials have not released the name and age of the man killed or the name of the officer who shot him.

Authorities did say the suspect was a man in his 20s and that the Texas Rangers are on scene conducting an investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.