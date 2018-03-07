12 Mexican cities, including two border towns, on list of most violent cities in world

A dozen cities in Mexico were included in an annual ranking of the 50 most violent cities in the world.

The 2017 list was compiled by Mexico's Citizens' Council for Public Security, according to available data.

A total of 42 cities in the top 50 are in Latin America. Four were in the United States and none were in Texas, but two -- Reynosa and Juarez -- were along the border.

Reynosa, which was ranked No. 38, had 41.95 homicides per 100,000 residents, according to the report.

The council's report stated there has been an increase in violence across Mexico, due in large parts to drug trafficking and organized crime.

Violence in the region was also driven by unstable political environments and poor economic conditions.

The most violent city in the world, according to the report, was Los Cabos, which had 111.3 homicides per 100,000 residents.

Los Cabos was followed by Caracas, Venezuela; Acapulco; Natal, Brazil; and Tijuana.

