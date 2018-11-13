15-year-old boy arrested in South Side shooting death

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting death of a man Monday night outside a South Side home.

The 20-year-old victim was climbing into a car shortly before 10 p.m. when the teen shot him, police said.

Investigators believe the man and his girlfriend had been visiting someone in the 700 block of Drury Lane just before he began arguing with the teen.

Police said as the couple prepared to leave, the teen shot the man.

The girlfriend then drove away and tried to take the victim to a hospital, but instead stopped at a motel in the 1000 block of South Laredo to get help, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead from his gunshot wounds.

Officers later went back to an apartment on Drury Lane, where they located the teenager and the gun, police said.

The teen was taken into custody and will most likely to face a murder charge, police said.

As of late Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office had not positively identified the victim.

Police didn't release the name of the suspect because he is a juvenile.

