2 men brandishing handgun enter East Side truck stop and demand cash

SAN ANTONIO - A clerk at an East Side truck stop experienced a scary ordeal when two men entered the store brandishing a weapon and demanding money.

The robbery occurred July 29 at the Petro Truck Stop in the 1110 block of Ackerman Road on the city's far East Side.

According to police, the suspects entered the truck stop wielding a handgun and began demanding cash from the register. The clerk gave the suspects the money who then fled following the robbery.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

