Lone Star Fugitive Task Force seeks convicted sex offender with active arrest warrant

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is looking for James Ray Brandyburg, 36, a fugitive who is wanted for having an active arrest warrant involving failure to comply with sex offender registration conditions.

In May 2018, a warrant was issued for Brandyburg's arrest following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 227th District Court. The indictment alleged that Brandyburg intentionally and knowingly failed to register a change of address with local law enforcement authority. His original charge was sexual assault.

Brandyburg has black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. His last known address was on the Northeast Side of San Antonio.

Anyone with information that can lead to his arrest is urged to call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.