Tim Duncan named San Antonio Spurs assistant coach

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs legend Tim Duncan will represent the Silver and Black once again, this time as an assistant coach, the Spurs announced on Monday.

In a news release, the Spurs said Duncan and summer league coach Will Hardy will join Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich on the bench as assistant coaches.

"It is only fitting that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, that he returns the favor," Popovich quipped.

Duncan's return to the Spurs comes after he retired in 2016.

Hardy has served as the head coach of the Spurs' Summer League team in Utah and at one point, appeared as the head coach of the Spurs' 2017 Spurs MGM Resorts Summer League team.

"Will Hardy is a talented, young basketball mind who has earned a great deal of respect from everyone in the organization thanks to his knowledge, spirt and personality," Popovich.

