‘While You Were Sleeping’: UTSA campus library caters to students who burn the midnight oil

With a full day of classes, jobs and everyday life, Danielle Badiola barely has time for a break.

When she adds studying to her plate, it makes for quite a few sleepless nights.

"It's 4 a.m. and I'm working," she said with a chuckle one early recent morning, while peering over her laptop computer. "I, kind of, think it's normal. I know a lot of college students that stay up 'til this time."

At least one of those other students, Natalina Velez, is usually right there with her; Badiola's regular study partner.

RELATED: While You Were Sleeping': Overnight crew leaves VIA bus stops 'nice and clean' for morning riders

RELATED: While You Were Sleeping': Local gym helps build bodies, rebuild lives around the clock

The two are juniors at the University of Texas San Antonio who often pull all-night sessions in the on-campus John Peace Library.

"I feel like I get a lot more done, just sitting here and then going throughout the night," Velez said, explaining why she spends so much time there as opposed to in her family's San Antonio home.

Badiola agreed, saying studying in the library is more conducive to learning and free from distractions.

"At home, I just either watch TV, procrastinate or do anything else besides homework," Badiola said.

As it turns out, even in the middle of the night, they're not alone there.

There's a staff of four librarians and assistants, as well as custodians and a technology expert on duty all night long.

On that night, at least a dozen other students could be found hunched over books and laptops in rooms throughout the library's four floors.

Both Badiola and Velez say losing sleep, though, comes with a price, and sometimes, it takes a lot more than willpower to make it through the day.

"Just Red Bulls, coffee, something, gum, anything that will keep us awake," Velez said. "I have all A's currently, so I think it's doing pretty good."

It's all part of their recipe for success.

They hope that by losing sleep now, they will be able to rest easy later.