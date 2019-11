Published: Nov. 21 2019, 4:19 am Updated: an hour ago

BOCA CHICA BEACH, Texas – Check out this video that took place south of San Antonio where a SpaceX ship had its top blown off.

The incident occurred at Boca Chica Beach near South Padre Island.

According to KRGV, the SpaceX MK-1 ship was undergoing pressure testing when the top blew off.

No injuries were reported.