1. Godai

Photo: paula j./Yelp

Topping the list is sushi bar and Japanese spot Godai. Located at 11203 W Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 314 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for nigiri, sashimi and handrolls. Try ordering the spicy tuna roll, as well as the Longhorn roll. In addition to sushi, the restaurant also has entrees like spicy chicken teriyaki, beef bulgogi and shrimp tempura. The spot also has a wine list with more than 100 selections from around the world. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Mitchell's Sports Bar

Photo: Mark M./Yelp

Next up is sports bar Mitchell's Sports Bar, situated at 1923 Lockhill Selma Road With four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The bar has pool tables, multiple TVs and an outdoor seating area. On the menu, look for sandwiches, wings, pizza and bar bites like pretzels, fries and chicken nuggets. (Explore the entire menu here.)

3. Aly Am Paperie

Photo: aly am paperie/Yelp

Gift shop and cards and stationery spot Aly Am Paperie is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1919 Lockhill Selma Road, Suite 103, four stars out of 15 reviews.

This store creates custom invitations and cards for every occasion, from wedding invites to birth announcements to annual Christmas cards. Clients can book an appointment to select designs and colors for their projects. The store also has party supplies and gifts.

