TOLEDO, Ohio – A total of 10 animals, including three giraffes, were killed in a fire that broke out at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Ohio Thanksgiving night.

Three bongo, three red river hog and a springbok were also killed in the blaze which is under investigation.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and Holly Hunt, co-owner of the park, said she and the staff "are devastated by this loss.”

African Safari Wildlife Park is also home to around 300 other animals and has been in operation for more than 50 years.

Hunt said the park’s general manager “noticed his power flickering and that’s when he walked outside and saw the fire,” according to WTOL. An officer with the Danbury Township Police told WTOL she believes the manager lives on the property.

No park employees were injured in the fire and all the other animals are accounted for.